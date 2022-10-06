The Community Youth Center hasn’t seen rackets whacking tennis balls in decades like it will see from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the newly revamped CYC courts.
Youth ages 5-16 will get the opportunity to join the tennis world for a day under the tutelage of tennis professional Marvin Tyler. It won’t cost the participants a penny. If a participant has a tennis racket, bring it along. If not, Tyler’s Slammer Tennis World will supply one for use.
Event chairman Bobby Wrenn will deliver the first serve of the morning with an introduction to the event schedule. Learning the sport of tennis is an excellent way for kids to spend the day. Free pizza, water, and Gatorade are part of the Tennis Jamboree Package. DJ Trans of radio station 99.5 FM will also be on hand, providing musical entertainment.
Tyler first brought the event to Emporia in 2016. The event became an annual Emporia happening until the pandemic washed the 2020 and 2021 Tennis Jamborees. Tyler’s goal of “Motivating and Educating” through the sport of tennis is a little sweeter this year. The event takes place at 800 Halifax St. The Tampa, Florida resident grew up in the neighborhood and called the CYC home when he was a kid.
