Thursday was Senior Night for the Greensville County Eagles ladies’ volleyball team, who bid tribute to the team’s seven departing seniors before tip-off. Unfortunately, the visiting Southampton Indians spoiled the party by winning that night’s match in straight sets.
The second set was tightly contested, with both teams swapping the lead throughout. Eventually, it reached the limit, tied 25-25 with both teams on match point. At this point, the match was delayed for several minutes because the scoreboard malfunctioned with the score erroneously displaying 24-24, throwing off the momentum of both teams.
Eventually, after the issue was resolved, the Indians picked up the final two points to take the set. In the third set, Southampton blew the Eagles away for good, racing off to a 14-2 run and taking the set 25-5 to secure the match win.
In addition to the senior night festivities, both teams were also wearing pink shirts for the match in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The loss reduces the Eagles’ record to 5-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.