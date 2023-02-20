It was another winning year for Greensville County basketball, as both boys' and girls' varsity squads finished with winning records and advanced to the Region 2A tournament.
Neither squad was able to reach quite as high as they did last season, when both teams won the Tri-Rivers district tournament. This season, both squads were knocked out of the tournament early in heartbreaking fashion -- with the girls' squad losing in the quarterfinals to Surry County by one point, and the boys losing in double overtime in the semifinals to archrival Brunswick County.
Despite this, both squads advanced to the regional tournament on the strength of their regular season performance, each as the sixth-seed in their respective bracket. This gave each team at least one home game, and they took full advantage of their opportunity, with both winning in the first round of the regional tournament to keep their hopes of reaching the state tournament alive for now.
Predictably, both squads featured some of the best players in the Tri-Rivers District, and those players were acknowledged with All-District selections.
On the boys' side, senior leader Xzavion Walton deservedly earned All-District first team for leading the Eagles' offense all season long. Sophomore Isaac Parker earned second-team honors, while senior Chramari Richardson and freshman Mekhi Phillips eaned All-District honorable mention.
For the Lady Eagles, sophomore phenom Chaniya Brooks picked up well-earned All-District first-team honors for being the driving force behind Greensville's success this season. Freshman Adriauna Smith earned All-District second-team, while senior Aaliyah Webb earned honorable mention.
