Greensville County High School hasn’t played a football game since Nov. 22, 2019, when it fell to Thomas Jefferson 44-18 in the 2019 2A Region A semifinal round in Richmond. The last time the Eagles flew high with a victory was the week before, when they toppled Nottoway 36-28 in the first round of the playoffs. Those teams will square off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Nottoway to kick off the 2021 season.
The first home game is at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 against Thomas Jefferson. The only change to the 2021 opponents on the schedule from 2019 is the Eagles pick up Bluestone and drop Weldon, North Carolina. All of the kick-offs for the games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
COVID-19 shut down Greensville County’s 2020 season. Still, the Eagles are seeking a fourth consecutive winning season and are the defending Tri-Rivers District champions. In 2019 Greensville finished 8-4 overall. The Eagles went 6-5 and 10-4 in 2018 and 2017, respectively.
2021 GCHS football schedule
Sept. 3 at Nottoway
Sept. 10 at Bluestone
Sept. 17 Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 24 at Sussex Central
Oct. 1 at Surry County
Oct. 8 Park View
Oct. 15 at Southampton
Oct. 22 Windsor
Oct. 29 at Franklin
Nov. 5 Brunswick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.