The Greensville County Eagles’ quest for another regional basketball championship begins this week for both boys’ and girls’ squads, who will both open up the VHSL region 2A tournament at home.
Both teams made it into the region 2A tourney as the sixth seed in their respective bracket and will get at least one home playoff game. The girls’ squad will open their tournament on Thursday night against the Arcadia Firebirds out of Oak Hill. The winner of that game will head on the road to take on the Poquoson Islanders in the second round.
The boys’ squad will host Poquoson in their first-round matchup on Friday night, with the winner of that game going on to face the Nandua Warriors.
Originally, the girls’ first-round matchup between Greensville and Arcadia was also scheduled for Friday night, but threatening forecasts for the Eastern Shore forced the game to be moved up by a day.
Both varsity squads are trying to bounce back from early exits from the Tri-Rivers district hoops tournament. The girls’ squad were bounced from the tournament in the quarterfinal round by Windsor in a 52-34 loss. The boys’ squad suffered a heartbreaking 61-54 double-overtime defeat in the semi-final to arch-rival Brunswick County.
