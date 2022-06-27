When Emporia’s Justin Wright stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday’s contest against Clarksville he did not want the contest to go into extra innings. Teammate Bentley Featherstun was standing on third base representing the winning run. Wright delivered with an infield grounder and beat the throw to first base and Featherstun crossed home plate pushing the EGRA squad to joyous celebration with 10-9 opening night win.
Clarksville seemed to have the momentum after plating a pair of runs in the top half of the frame to remain alive into the bottom half of the sixth inning. Wright combined a sense of elation with a sense of relief as his team completed the opening night goal of staying in the winners bracket of the double-elimination tournament. He asked for divine intervention as he stepped into the batters box in the sixth.
“I was actually praying that I could get on base,” he said. “If I didn’t hustle we would have been going into extra innings. The end was crazy. I was just excited, especially with it being all-stars.”
