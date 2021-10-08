The EGRA Minor League Renegades played Saturday against a South Hill team with only one loss. The local squad had provided that loss.
Trevor Walton did a short onside kick for the Renegades however South Hill was able to get the ball. Jake Byrd and Damon “Bud” Whitfield would make the first two stops, and the third down would result in a sack of the South Hill quarterback by Malachi McDowell forcing a punt.
On first down Elijah “Quickfeet” Johnson took the ball for a 50-yard ride, Anthony Johnson would run to the line and score. Gabe Drewry, Jr, added the extra point.
The Renegades would take the lead and never look back.
At halftime the Renegades led 7-0. The Emporia squad went on to win 20-0 to remain unbeaten with six wins in six outings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.