Team Loaded 434 Emporia recently won the Circuit of Champions Basketball Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The squad went undefeated with a 5-0 mark. Team Loaded Emporia was led by Jalen Deloatch, Issac Parker and Xzavion Walton. The team was coached by Michael Stokes and Patrick Brown. Team Loaded 434 is a Washington Park LLC Association program led by Willie Gillus.

 Contributed

