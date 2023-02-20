Both Greensville County Eagles varsity hoops squads kept their hopes of winning a regional championship alive with impressive victories in the first round of their respective region 2A tournament.
On Thursday night, the Lady Eagles hosted the Firebirds of Arcadia High School and cruised to a 61-46 victory, advancing to the second. The following night, the boys’ varsity squad took on Poquoson and thrashed them 69-37 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score would indicate.
Lady Eagles 61, Arcadia Firebirds 46
Though not apparent from the final score, Greensville County had to hold off a second-half comeback attempt from Arcadia in their first-round matchup with Arcadia.
The Eagles broke open what was a close game with a late scoring run toward the end of the first quarter and took a 23-11 lead into the first intermission. During the second quarter, they kept the pressure on, opening up the lead to as many as 13 points.
“I thought the girls played really, really well together and I’m just excited that we won in the first round,” said head coach and high school athletic director Sharon Manning-Randolph.
However, mental mistakes started to pile up for the Eagles, as Arcadia slowly began to bite into the Eagles’ lead. Throughout the third quarter, the Eagles were plagued by missed free throws, turnovers, sloppy ball-handling, and clutch shooting from the Firebirds, who narrowed the gap to 41-37 by the end of the period.
With minutes remaining in regulation, an unlikely hero helped seal the win for the Eagles. Freshman Rajanea Lewis (#00), who had yet to score a single point all day, drilled a clutch three-pointer to give the Eagles some much-needed breathing room and thwart the Firebirds’ comeback attempt. Arcadia never seriously threatened again after that, and the Eagles bulldozed them 20-9 in the final frame.
With the win, the Eagles will head to Poquoson on Tuesday night to face the Islanders in the second round. Despite the win, coach Manning had some concern with the way the Eagles seemed to let up at the start of the second half before turning on the juice late in the fourth.
“We need to play better defense,” said Manning-Randolph. “Out post players need to work on trying to box out and make their layups.”
The win boosts the Eagles’ record to 12-7 and snaps a three-game losing streak, which includes Greensville’s heartbreaking one-point loss to Surry County in the first round of the Tri-Rivers district tournament.
As usual, sophomore phenom Chaniya Brooks led the way on both offense and defense, sniping Firebird passes at key moments and leading all scorers with an impressive 30 points – nearly half of the Eagles’ total output. Freshman Amani Hope led the Firebirds in scoring with 17 points.
Boys: Eagles 69, Poquoson Islanders 37
Like the Lady Eagles, the boys’ varsity Eagles were seeded sixth in the region 2A hoops tournament and got to play their first game at home. For their first opponent, the Eagles were handed a gift in the form of the Poquoson Islanders – a team who came into the contest with a 4-18 overall record (2-16 in their own district).
On paper, it was a mismatch. On the court, it was even more of a mismatch.
For the first few minutes, the Islanders managed to keep pace with the Eagles, running a slow ball-control offense that kept the ball away from Greensville and chewed up time. However, this would not hold, as the Eagles’ defense stiffened and the offense pulled away to a 20-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Even before halftime, the competitive phase of the game ended, as the Eagles bulldozed Poquoson with a 15-4 run that the Islanders never recovered from. The second-half was strictly academic, as Greensville continued to build their lead.
There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where the Islanders sunk four consecutive three-point shots (and five out of six overall) to make things somewhat interesting, but that came after the game was already decided in the Eagles’ favor.
With the win, the Eagles will head on the road Tuesday night to take on the Nandua Warriors in the second round. A win could potentially force a rematch on the road with the second-seeded arch-rival Bulldogs of Brunswick High School, assuming both teams win their second-round game.
Three different Eagles put up double-figures in scoring, with senior Xzavion Walton -- newly-named Tri-Rivers All-District first-team player -- leading the way with 16. Freshman Mekhi Phillips chipped in 12, and sophomore Zykiem Murrell wasn't far behind with 11.
Despite the dominating win, Eagles head coach Antwan Walton still sees some room for improvement with such fearsome non-district foes awaiting them.
“Defense wins championships. It can’t get any simpler than that,” said Walton. “We’ve gotta get more disciplined, man, just on the defensive end. We do a lot of reaching.”
