On Monday, the Greensville County Eagles played their second of what would be four games in the span of nine days. They hardly broke a sweat on their way to a 63-30 home win over the Surry County Cougars that wasn’t nearly as close as the score indicated.
Just when they had to, the Eagles played a near-perfect offensive game. Three-pointers fell like buckets of rain and it seemed like the starting lineup could do no wrong.
The win puts the Eagles at 6-4 with a tough stretch on the schedule ahead. It was a satisfying and much-needed win for the Eagles, who fell to Maury High School 38-30 on the road over the weekend.
“We do tend to play better after a loss for some reason,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “Hopefully we can change that around and start playing our best basketball without having to take a loss.”
The Eagles took advantage of a sluggish Cougar offense which passed the ball around aimlessly on slow possessions which, all too often, led to no points being scored. By the end of the first quarter, the Eagles led 18-5.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Eagles put the game to bed once and for all by halftime as the Cougars scored a measly two points in the second quarter. Greensville ran over Surry offensively and turned the game into a rout with an 11-0 run in the last 3:30 of the first quarter, putting themselves up 37-7 at the break.
The Cougars could not get any offense going until late in the third quarter, by which point the Eagles’ starters were benched and the second-stringers had taken the floor for some much-needed playing minutes.
Offensively, Greensville spread the ball around at will, with three Eagles scoring in the double figures. Senior Xzavion Walton and sophomore Isaac Parker both turned in 12 points. Fellow senior Chramari Richardson wasn’t far behind, scoring 11 points — nine of which came on three three-pointers in the second quarter.
All three players were benched midway through the third quarter. Senior Malik Pope came off to score eight points in the second half.
The Cougars’ leading scorer was senior Anthony Tynes, who scored 12 of Surry’s 30 points.
Sadly, the Lady Eagles could not replicate the boys’ success. In a game with Surry County that went right down to the wire, with multiple lead changes in the final four minutes, the Cougars ultimately pulled away for a 46-42 win. This drops Greensville’s record to 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.