After having their last two scheduled games cancelled or postponed due to factors beyond their control, the Greensville County Eagles varsity girls’ basketball team took their frustration out on the Dragons of Appomattox Regional Governors’ School in epic fashion with a 50-11 drubbing in their home opener.
Freshman Chaniya Brooks led the way, scoring 22 of those points for the Eagles and doubling the Dragons’ entire output all on her own.
In the first half, points came at a premium for both teams. Appomattox were shut out completely in the first quarter and didn’t put their first points on the board until 2:20 into the second quarter. Despite this, the Dragons managed to keep things fairly close at halftime with a pair of three-pointers that kept the score at 19-8 in favor of Greensville County.
“I didn’t like the way we started off the game,” said Eagles head coach Sharon Manning-Randolph. “We started off sluggish, but when we came out second half, it was a much better defense and much better concentration,”
After halftime, the Eagles took complete control of the contest, grabbing turnovers on seemingly every Appomattox possession. Once again, the Dragons failed to put a single point on the board in the third quarter, while Greensville raced away to a 23-0 run that put the game out of reach.
“I just told them in the halftime that we’re much better than what we played, and let’s go out there and play Eagles basketball,” said Manning-Randolph.
The win puts the Lady Eagles at 2-0 on the year. They will next take on the Sussex Central Tigers on the road at 6 p.m. on Friday.
