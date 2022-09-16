On Thursday, September 8, 2022 Brunswick Academy’s Varsity Football team hosted their first home game of the season against Quantico High School for their fourth game of the 2022 season. The Vikings ended the game with a victory of 60-8. The Vikings are continuing their season with another strong at home! The Vikings next game is Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Brunswick Academy versus Chincoteague High School at 6:00 PM.
