COURTLAND — Prior to the start of the game Junior Enijah Vaughan stated, “If we work hard and play hard and don’t underestimate the other team we have a chance.” However, the Eagles would fall in three sets.
The first set began in a competitive manner, with Brianna Bowen, Harlee Pluta, and Kaylen Cales each serving but receiving no service points. However, they would hold the first two Southampton servers with no points as well. The next serve for Lady KIndians resulted in 3 consecutive points.
The next four serves between the two teams would be the same, before Cassie Roberston recorded the first service point for the Lady Eagles by way of an ace. Bowen would answered with two more service points including an ace. In the end a lot of bad volleys and errors would send the GCHS girls to a 25-21 loss.
Serving continued to be an issue in the second set for the Eagles as well as miscommunication amongst the team. Wrenn, Olsen, Robertson, and Phillips would each gain a service point, and Bowen would gain two, however the Lady Eagles lost the match 25-19.
Greensville came out fighting with Bowen serving for two with an hard delivered ace that shook the Southampton back line in the third set.
Greensville’s Kaylen Cales would serve for 5 straight points before the Lady Eagles hit the ceiling. Southampton would serve and score on another communication miscue and then serve out of bounds. Pluta would serve for one. The Lady Eagles would have three errors in a row before SH would send the ball out.
Robertson served for two more points. Even with errors, both teams had a struggle Delbridge would gain one serve point but the Indians would finish the set out with a score of 25-23.
Southampton JV 3, Greensville JV 0
The GCHS JV volleyball team has not played in almost three weeks and finally took the court in Southampton for a rematch of its first win in Emporia last month. Unfortunately for the Baby Eagles, Thursday’s result went theater way.
In the first set Greensville’s Lucy Watson took the serve first and landed a beautiful ace and the young team looked like it might be a good night. On the second serve for Watson, Blair Dickens would make a net save to get another point. However, on the next serve Southampton would grab the point and make a run.
Inez Smith would lose her serve point to a tough Southampton defense. Dickens would serve for 2 points, but slow footwork would turn the ball over. Hannah Wells would drive a tough serve but Katie Roach of Southampton would return and Greensville would suffer another miscue.
Southampton had a long serving run that the Eagles wouldn’t recover in a 25-14 loss.
Southampton would start the the second set with 2 unanswered points before
Linda Lopez followed with 3 for the Eagles. Hannah Wells returned a Southampton serve with a hard return for a Greensville point. The group would go back and forth with a point apiece from Lopez, Smith, and Watson with another ace. but Southampton answered with 6 straight service points.
The Lady Indians finished with a 25-16 win for the sweep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.