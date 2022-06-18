Bluefield – Bluefield University President David Olive announced today that Corey Mullins will serve as BU’s new director of athletics.
Mullins joined the Rams family in 2014 as head women’s basketball coach. Since his arrival he has also served as assistant director of athletics, an adjunct professor, and a graduate program academic mentor. As head women’s basketball coach at BU, Mullins won more than 100 games. The Rams have enjoyed post-season success winning back-to-back-to-back NCCAA Mid-East Regional Championships and participating in the National Tournament in Winona Lake, Indiana.
Corey has also been named NCCAA Mid-East Region Coach of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.“Corey is the perfect individual to lead Rams Athletics given his knowledge, character, and leadership abilities,” said President Olive. “He is well liked and respected on campus, as well as in the community. He will build upon the strong legacy of his predecessors in developing champions of character who succeed not only in athletic competition but in the game of life.
”After serving Bluefield University as director of athletics for three years, Tonia Walker has accepted the position of Assistant Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the conference she formerly participated in during her tenure at Winston-Salem State. Named as Director of Athletics on July 1, 2019, Walker was elevated to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics in 2020.
Under her leadership Bluefield University has added new sports, men's and women's track and field, and this fall women's golf will make its debut. At BU, Walker established four pillars from which the athletics department would operate, academic success, athletics success, community engagement, and division infrastructure. She was the driving force in the development and implementation of the 2020-2024 Athletic Division Strategic Plan and created the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee which allows student-athletes the opportunity to communicate with leadership and develop leadership skills.
Before coming to Bluefield, Corey previously served two seasons as an assistant coach at Presbyterian College. While there, he helped the program take great strides competitively, including a 19-12 record and a second-place finish in the Big South Conference in the 2012-13 season. Mullins has held coaching positions at Covenant College (2010-12), Kentucky Christian University (2008-10), Boyce College (2007-08), and Bryan College (2003-2007). Mullins is a 2003 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned his degree in Business Administration.
He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Bluefield University. Mullins and his wife, Carrie, have three sons: Grady, Tate, and Levi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.