Emporia Greensville Recreation Association Flag football Renegades hosted their first home game of the season on September 3 against a 1-0 South Hill Yellow Jackets. The Flag squad would enter the game with an 0-1 record under the leadership of Terrance Williams, Alvin Wilson, and Randall Webb.
The Renegades would jump off to an early lead on a quarterback keeper by #95 Zyon Harrison and a touchdown run. Harrison would pass to #13 Da’vyne Parker for the two extra points (In Flag football a pass is worth two points on the extra points and a run is worth one).
South Hill would be unable to answer with a mighty Renegade defense with help from Parker, Kaysun Murrell, Zy’mere Harrison and Harrison, until the end of the 2nd quarter.
The Yellow Jackets would put up a touchdown with no extra point, despite a hard hitting Renegade defensive line. Penalties would hurt the home team, however QB Harrison would throw several 15 yard or greater passes each time being brought back due to a penalty.
At halftime, the Renegades would lead 8 to 0. South Hill was held to three downs by Zyon Harrison on Defense before a lone SH player would break away with a touchdown run, again they would be unable to convert on the extra point. South Hill would lead 12 to 8.
The Flag boys would go back and forth on turnovers before South Hill would add another touchdown and 2-point conversion to win by a final of 20-8.
