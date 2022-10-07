The Greensville County Eagles were busy last week playing two games in four days. The greens and gold won both knocking off Sussex-Central 30-26, and Surry County 50-23 to improve to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Players of the Week vs. Sussex-Central
Offense: Quarterback Isaac Parker tossed three touchdown passes.
Defense: Darrius Drumgoole had 12 tackles and 2 sacks.
Special Teams: Anthony Lee.
Players of the Week vs. Surry County
Offense: Marlos Stith had 85 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Defense: Deshawn Moore collected 12 tackles.
Special Teams: Odell Turner had a touchdown on a punt return.
