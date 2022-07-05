-

Greensville County quarterback Jayden White, left, looks downfield last October in a game against Park View. White’s Eagles defeated the Dragons 28-7 in the last meeting ever between the schools. Park View and Bluestone are merging to form Mecklenburg County High School.

 Mark Mathews/Independent-Messenger

The schedule for the two-time defending Tri-Rivers District champion Greensville County Eagles is similar to last year’s slate with a pair of notable exceptions — Mecklenburg County Schools Park View and Bluestone are off the docket.

Park View and Bluestone are combining to form Mecklenburg County High School. Mecklenburg is moving to the Class 4A Piedmont District.

Park View and Bluestone are replaced on the Greensville County schedule with Prince Edward High School, and John Marshall High School. The Eagles kick off the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 hosting John Marshall at the Eagle’s Nest.

Greensville went 5-1 in the Tri-Rivers District last season and finished 6-4 overall. The pandemic wipeout the 2020 season. In 2019 The Eagles went 6-1 in the Tri-Rivers District, and finished 8-4 overall.

2022 Greensville County Football Schedule

Aug. 26 John Marshall

Sept. 2 Nottoway

Sept. 9 (Open Date)

Sept. 16 at Thomas Jefferson

Sept. 23 Sussex Central

Sept. 30 at Surry County

Oct. 7 at Prince Edward

Oct. 14 Southampton

Oct. 21 at Windsor

Oct. 28 Franklin

Nov. 4 at Brunswick

Note: All games kick off at 7 p.m.