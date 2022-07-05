The schedule for the two-time defending Tri-Rivers District champion Greensville County Eagles is similar to last year’s slate with a pair of notable exceptions — Mecklenburg County Schools Park View and Bluestone are off the docket.
Park View and Bluestone are combining to form Mecklenburg County High School. Mecklenburg is moving to the Class 4A Piedmont District.
Park View and Bluestone are replaced on the Greensville County schedule with Prince Edward High School, and John Marshall High School. The Eagles kick off the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 hosting John Marshall at the Eagle’s Nest.
Greensville went 5-1 in the Tri-Rivers District last season and finished 6-4 overall. The pandemic wipeout the 2020 season. In 2019 The Eagles went 6-1 in the Tri-Rivers District, and finished 8-4 overall.
2022 Greensville County Football Schedule
Aug. 26 John Marshall
Sept. 2 Nottoway
Sept. 9 (Open Date)
Sept. 16 at Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 23 Sussex Central
Sept. 30 at Surry County
Oct. 7 at Prince Edward
Oct. 14 Southampton
Oct. 21 at Windsor
Oct. 28 Franklin
Nov. 4 at Brunswick
Note: All games kick off at 7 p.m.
