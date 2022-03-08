The Greensville County Eagles' impressive run came to an end Monday in a 92-53 defeat at the hands of John Marshall in the VHSL state basketball tournament semifinal round.
Greensville County (15-3) earned its first state tournament bid since 2019 by finishing as Region A runner-up to the same squad it fell to Monday. The Eagles reached the state semifinals by defeating Region B champion Central Woodstock 59-45 Friday at Central.
John Marshall (22-4) faces Radford (20-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Seigel Center in Richmond. The Bobcats edged James River 49-47 Monday.
