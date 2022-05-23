Baseball and softball season may be in full “swing”, but it’s not too soon to gear up for the fall. The Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association has just opened up sign-ups for its youth football team, the Renegades.
If you want to take part this season, don’t dawdle, as spots are first-come, first-served. Registration costs $65 per player. Sign-ups will continue through June 18th or until rosters are filled, whichever comes first.
Players must sign up for their groups according to their ages as of September 1, 2022. Children age 5-7 are in the flag football group; ages 8 and 9 are in the “minors” group; ages 10 and 11 are in junior varsity, and ages 12 and 13 are in varsity.
All new players must have an up-to-date sports physical and must bring a copy of their birth certificate when signing up for the football team. The physical form is available as a .pdf which can be downloaded at the EGRA’s website at www.egra.org.
Signups take place at the UPS Store, located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia. Registration forms are also available on the EGRA’s website at www.egra.org, and can be printed out and dropped off at the UPS Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.