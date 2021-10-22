In the first set Lucy Watson came out with a service point, before serving one out of bounds. Franklin would serve into the gym rafters, Kalli Barbour would have a hard serve just out of bounds and Franklin would come hard at the Eagles scoring three points, before the Eagles battled to gain their serves back.
Inez Smith came in strong with help from the front line and two aces, bringing the score to 8-6 Eagles. A short time later, Greensville’s Hannah Wells would strike with three consecutive aces and strong play from Watson and Blair Dickens, before Franklin would force an error to regain the serve.
The Lady Eagles were in a take no prisoner mood and Watson, Wells, and Dickens would send it back to take the point. Dickens would serve for three including an ace, helping herself on a net ball and the Eagles would lead 17-8.
The two would go back and forth for two serves before Franklin would drive to the 6 spot for three volleys before a forced error. The Eagles would gain the win 25-12 in the best two of three clash.
In the second game Watson would put on a serving clinic, backed by the strong defense of Wells, Dickens, Smith, Linda Lopez, and herself. She would gain 8 points including three aces. The two teams would spend the rest of the set battling back and forth with Franklin never gaining control of the game. Yazzmin Sanchez would add an ace, Watson would add an ace and Dickens would finish the match with two aces including the winning point beating Franklin 25-18.
Cross Country
Greensville County High School hosted its first Cross Country event for the 2021 fall campaign..
Currently the team only has one participant, Sophomore Lloyd Carter. Each team needs five male or five female runners to score in a meet, so GCHS doesn’t actually gain a team score. However, that doesn’t stop Carter, he has continued to improve on his time with each meet and finished 14th overall in the meet. Carter began the season running a 24 minute 5K, but ran his personal best today with a time of 21:33. Southampton High school would win the men’s meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.