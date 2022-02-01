DENDRON — After an agonizing two-week run of COVID-19 and weather-related postponements that laid waste to their schedule, Greensville County High School basketball finally returned to action Friday night and hit the ground running. Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity squads picked up important wins on the road over the Surry County Cougars. The Lady Eagles led off by defeating Surry County 51-38. Senior Kaylen Cales finished as the leading scorer with 12 points. The win raised the Lady Eagles’ record to 5-2.
In their first game since Jan. 7, the boys’ varsity Eagles followed up with a 56-41 win over Surry County, raising their record to 4-1. Senior Zavion Franklin led the way with 15 points.
Both teams just managed to beat out a winter storm that dropped 1-2 inches of snow on Southern Virginia on Friday night and early Saturday morning. The storm led to the postponement of the boys’ varsity and junior varsity games against Franklin on Saturday afternoon.
