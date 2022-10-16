The Dixie Softball World Series tournament will return to Prince George County in 2024. July 2021 was the first time that the series was held in the County.
The J.E.J. Moore Athletic Complex's opening ceremonies for 2024 are anticipated to take place on Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2, at 114455 Prince George Drive. The next day is the start of the tournament. On July 31, games for the Ponytails X-Play and Belles' championships are scheduled. On Wednesday, August 7, there will be X-Play championship matches between the Darlings and Angels.
Ten teams from each division, with players ranging in age from seven to fourteen, will compete in the competition. At the J.E.J. Moore Athletic Complex in Disputanta, the Dixie Darlings (years 7-8), Angels X-Play (ages 9–10), Ponytails X-Play (ages 11–12), and Belles (ages 13–15) will perform.
Additional information along with a schedule will be available at princegeorgecountyva.gov.
