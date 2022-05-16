A Greensville County High School athlete has her future ahead of her. This Tuesday, GCHS senior Kaylen Cales officially signed on the dotted line, accepting a softball scholarship offer to Cleveland Community College in Shelby, North Carolina — roughly 50 miles west of Charlotte.
Cleveland’s softball team, known as the Yetis, participate in the Carolinas Junior College Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Cales will join the Yetis as a shortstop for the 2023 season.
For Cales, who has roots in North Carolina, the incentive for coming to Cleveland Community College was simple.
“When I first went there it just felt like home,” said Cales. “My sister’s down there, so I have family down there and I’m just ready to start my career down there.”
When Cales made her first visit to CCC earlier this year, her future coaches with the Yetis softball team were just as impressed with her as she was with the school.
“We’re really excited to get her to come to school at Cleveland,” said Yetis softball head coach Ronald Beaver.
Cales is a multi-sport athlete at Greensville County, playing basketball and volleyball in addition to softball. This past winter with the girls’ varsity basketball team, Cales earned First-Team All-District honors as the Lady Eagles finished first in the Tri-Rivers District.
However, according to both Cales and her coaches, softball is Cales’ true passion.
“The first time I saw her on the softball field, I knew…this is the sport that she loves,” said Sharon Manning-Randolph, head coach of both the girls’ basketball and softball teams at Greensville County High School. “She’s been playing shortstop for me ever since she’s been here, and nobody has taken that spot from her.”
Cales plans on majoring in athletic training with a minor in business at Cleveland Community College.
