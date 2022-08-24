Emporia native and former NASCAR driver and broadcaster Hermie Sadler teamed up with Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley at the beginning of the 2022 racing season to form SS Racing, and they got their biggest win to date on August 2nd at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The famed North Wilkesboro Speedway had been dormant since 1996, but the track is coming back to life and their first race back was an open-wheel modified race that featured the sport’s best from across the country.
Sadler enlisted the driving services of his friend and NASCAR great Ryan Newman to wheel the SS Racing entry, and he drove the team to victory and the $8,000.00 winner’s share of the purse.
SS Racing also competes in the SMART Modified Tour full time with driver Jonathan Brown, and Sadler himself plans to compete in the Whelen Modified Tour Series race at Martinsville Speedway on October 27.
For more information on SS Racing, visit www.sadlerstanleyracing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.