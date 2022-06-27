The EGRA squad appeared it would have its hands full with the Brunswick nine when the teams ended the first inning knotted at 1-1. By the time the local all-stars completed its second turn at bat in the top half of the second inning, the contest turned into a rout.
Caleb Whitman led of the frame drawing a walk. Ten bases on balls and a hit batsman set the table. Add another seven base hits to the free passes and the EGRA squad sent 22 hitters to the plate and tallied 17 runs. C,J Craighead, Mason Jones, and Colton Miller had two-run singles in the stanza. Every EGRA batter reached base in at least one plate appearance in the frame. Whitman and Dexter Rawls reached base safely three times in the inning.
Brunswick settled in for the third and fourth innings but the damage had already been done as Emporia cruised into Saturday’s winners bracket final with a 21-2 victory. Craighead started on the hill and recorded the win for EGRA.
