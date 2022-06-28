Saturday’s action began at Ray Williams Field as Emporia’s Coach-Pitch team took on Clarksville. The home team got off to a hot start with a three-run first inning behind hits from Gabriel Fields, Liam Barton, and Taylor Phillips. However, from that moment on, the visitors quickly took control of the contest, as Clarksville scored seven runs in the next half-inning and never looked back.
Third baseman Jaxtun Newton and designated hitter Griffien Elliot both went off on Emporia, each going 3 for 3 and scoring three runs as Clarksville pounded Emporia 15-5.
Minor Division
Brunswick 19,
Emporia 14
Later that afternoon, Emporia’s “minors” team took the field to face Brunswick at Bobby Wilson Field. For the first two innings, the two teams went blow-for-blow, with Emporia briefly holding a 4-3 lead.
When Brunswick came to bat for its half of the second inning, the wheels came off entirely for Emporia, as the visitors piled on run after run -- four in the second, eight in the third, and three in the third.
Emporia mounted a rally to make the game somewhat close, thanks in large part to shortstop Mason Temple, who went two-for-four and scored three runs. Eventually, Brunswick hung on for the victory, 19-14.
“We had a great effort. We had one or two bad innings where we made a few errors and then let the other team get ahead. Other than that, it was a pretty even ballgame,” said Emporia Minors team manager Billy Wrenn.
