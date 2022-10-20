Last week, a heartbreaking loss to Southampton put a severe roadblock in the path of Greensville County’s bid to win its third consecutive Tri-Rivers District crown. However, it didn’t change the Eagles’ spot in the 2A Region A ratings.
The Eagles remain third in the 2A Region A points with a 20.29 rating. Greensville (5-2) edged defending state champion King William (4-3) for the No 3 spot. The Cavaliers sport a 20.14 rating. Thomas Jefferson (7-0) sits comfortably on top of the regional rankings with a rating of 25.71.
At the end of the regular season, the top eight rated teams advance to the regional quarterfinals, with the top four ranked squads getting the opportunity to play at home. If the season ended today, Greensville would host Amelia (4-3).
The Eagles play at Windsor (0-8) Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Greensville finishes the regular season hosting Franklin (4-3) for Homecoming on Oct. 28 and traveling to Brunswick (4-4) on Nov. 4.
Virginia High Sschool League 2A Region A ratings
1. Thomas Jefferson (7-0) (25.71)
2. Poquoson (5-2) (21.86)
3. Greensville (5-2) (20.29)
4. King William (4-3) 20.14
5. Bruton (5-2) (18.71)
6. Amelia (4-3) (17.14)
7. Prince Edward (4-3) (17.00)
8. Nandua (4-3) (16.85)
8. Randolph-Henry (4-3) (16.85)
10. Brunswick (4-4) (16.75)
11. Nottoway (2-5) (14.28)
12. John Marshall (1-6) (12.29)
13. Arcadia (1-6) (10.71)
14. Windsor (0-8) (9.12)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.