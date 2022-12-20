A standing-room-only crowd filled nearly every seat of the Greensville County High School gymnasium for a full Friday night of hoops action as the hometown Eagles faced the rival Bulldogs of Brunswick County High School. Unfortunately, a large chunk of those supporters left for home disappointed, as the boys’ varsity Eagles fell to the Bulldogs by a final of 69-58.
The team’s inexperience compared to last year’s squad reared its ugly head in this pivotal matchup, as missed free throws and untimely fouls cost the Eagles a game that looked winnable until early in the fourth quarter. In the second half, Greensville missed 8 out of 18 free throws.
“I think in the fourth quarter we kinda laid down and allowed them to get momentum,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “We missed a lot of free throws, which I think put us in this situation.”
Although the Eagles managed to keep the game close throughout the first three quarters, they never held the lead at any point after the first quarter. An offensive explosion by the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter put Greensville away for good.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Bulldogs walked away with a slim 30-28 lead. During the third quarter, the pattern continued, as the Eagles tied the game on two separate occasions only for the Bulldogs to retake the lead.
However, the Bulldogs also missed several key opportunities to widen their lead, missing wide-open layups and free throws that would have put the Eagles in a perilous position had they been drained. Instead, Brunswick clung to a narrow 46-44 lead entering the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t long before that narrow lead became a double-digit cushion, as the Bulldogs put 23 on the board to put the game out of reach. Nine of those points came from senior Ja’Markell Mays, who led all players in scoring with 29 points. As usual, senior Xzavion Walton was the Eagles’ leading scorer, putting up 28.
The demoralizing defeat snapped the Eagles’ four-game winning streak, a mark they reached on Wednesday night with a dominating road win over the Sussex Central Tigers.
Wednesday night’s game was a tightly-contested affair in the first half, as the Eagles fought their way to a 29-26 lead by halftime. After the halftime break, something clicked for the Eagles, as they blew the doors off Sussex Central in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 21-9.
Senior Xzavion Walton led the way with 23 points, while freshman Mekhi Philips wasn’t far behind, scoring 22 points of his own.
The Eagles will have the next two weeks to regroup and gear up for one of their toughest tests of their season.
When play resumes after the holiday break on Wednesday, Jan. 4, they will face KIPP Pride from Gaston, North Carolina — one of only two schools to defeat the Eagles’ varsity boys squad last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.