At times the Greensville County defensive 11 was pretty solid Friday against visiting Thomas Jefferson. Still, with the Eagle’s offense sputtering for the majority of the evening, the visiting Vikings pulled away for a 25-8 win.
“We’re just not physical enough right now,” GCHS coach Doc Walton said. “They were more physical than us on both sides of the ball.”
After falling behind 6-0 following an early second quarter Josiah Hargrove to Derrick Burnett 42-yard touchdown strike, the Eagles put together a 12-play 60-yard touchdown drive that chewed up about 8 minutes of the clock.
Jayden White connected on a pair of key passes during the possession. The junior found classmate Xzavion Walton for a 27-yard strike to the Thomas Jefferson 19. After a 6-yard loss, White connected with tight end Isaiah Stephens for a 15-yard completion to the Viking’s 10-yard line. Kendel Blue found pay dirt with a 6-yard run with 2:30 left in the first half. White converted the 2-point conversion to put the green and gold in front 8-6.
The second half belonged to the visitors. The Vikings scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the third quarter and never looked back.
Greensville threatened to dent the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles drove 73 yards in 10 plays, but quarterback Jayden White was stopped at the Thomas Jefferson (3-1) 7 on a fourth-down scramble.
Greensville (0-2) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Sussex-Central (2-1) to open Tri-Rivers District play.
