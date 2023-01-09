After a frustrating loss three weeks ago to bitter rival Brunswick County, the Greensville County Eagles regrouped and returned from their holiday break more focused than ever. In their first game of the new year, they knocked off out-of-state KIPP Pride, 64-57 at home to raise their record to 5-3.
In so doing, the Eagles did something they failed to do last season by beating their out-of-state opponent. Last season, Greensville traveled to Gaston and lost by one point, which turned out to be their only loss of the regular season.
“We looked much better on the offensive end, sharing the ball, executing the offense,” said head coach Antwan Walton. “The guys are starting to understand and develop, and we’re getting better.”
Sophomore Isaac Parker and freshman Mekhi Phillips both picked up 17 points, with Phillips nabbing four clutch three-pointers. Senior leader Xzavion Walton wasn’t far behind with 16 points, including a series of high-flying slam dunks in the fourth quarter which helped ice the game. Junior Justice Moody led KIPP Pride with 16 points of his own.
Both teams struggled through a low-scoring first quarter, with the Eagles emerging from the first eight minutes with a 12-7 lead. There was a five-minute stretch during the quarter where the score remained at 2-1 to KIPP Pride as both teams missed shot after shot.
There were no such struggles in the second quarter, as both offenses exploded for three-pointer after three-pointer — three by each team. The Eagles led by two at halftime, 28-26, and held onto that lead for much of the third quarter, although they failed to put much distance between themselves and KIPP.
Late in the third quarter, KIPP Pride finally broke through, taking a 38-36 lead with 1:22 left in the quarter thanks to a 6-0 run.
However, KIPP’s offense would desert them from this point forth, as they failed to score at all through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.
The Eagles exploded on a late run to take the largest lead either team would hold all game — eight points — a lead they would not relinquish.
The boys’ win capped off a sweep for the Eagles on Wednesday night, as both the girls’ squad and the junior varsity boys also picked up wins over KIPP Pride.
The junior varsity boys’ squad eked their way to a 48-44 win, while the girls flattened KIPP by a score of 52-15.
