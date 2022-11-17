Beating a bitter district rival in high school football is sweet enough. Beating them for a second straight week -- and in a state playoff game, no less -- is twice as sweet.
After knocking off the Brunswick County Bulldogs on the road in the regular season finale last Thursday, the Greensville County Eagles happened to draw Brunswick again for their first-round playoff game. Playing at home this time, the results were very much the same, as Greensville’s defense held off a late rally to clinch a hard-fought 18-13 win.
“Defensively, those guys played their hearts out,” said head coach Mario Walton after the game. “Offensively, we’ve just got to get something going. We’re still leaving stuff out on the field.”
The first half was characterized by stiff defense from both teams. Although a total of three touchdowns were scored, all came on extremely short possessions forced by turnovers or other bad breaks.
The first big break of the game came on an extremely rare event for high school football -- a blocked punt, which was recovered by sophomore Marlos Stith and returned five yards for a touchdown.
Incredibly, this was not even the last blocked punt of the first half. The Bulldogs returned the favor by blocking an Eagle punt and recovering at the Greensville 20, setting up a short field for themselves.
At first, it seemed like the Eagles had held them to a four-and-out and taken the ball back, but a horse collar tackle on fourth down nullified the stop and gave the Bulldogs a second chance. Brunswick took full advantage of their opportunity, as Jusiah Harvey scored from two yards out to tie the game.
Midway through the second quarter, Hasaan Edwards took an interception off of Brunswick quarterback Aaron Moore and returned it all the way to the Bulldogs’ one-yard line. Last week, the Eagles faltered in this scenario, as the bulldogs stood them up at the two-yard line. This time, the Eagles broke through and scored on a quarterback sneak by Isaac Parker.
At the start of the second half, senior Zy’ion Murrell took over on both sides of the ball, first hauling in an interception from Moore. On the very next play, Murrell made headlines on the other side of the ball by hauling in a long pass from Parker and cruising in for a 60-yard touchdown to make the score 18-6 in favor of Greensville.
The Bulldogs would not go away quietly, whittling the Eagles lead down to 18-13 on a touchdown pass from Jayden Tucker to Jamari Anderson.
Brunswick had one last chance in the dying minutes. In a repeat of the week before, they put together a promising drive that reached within Greensville’s red zone. But with less than two minutes left, the Eagles defense held on fourth down and forced an incomplete pass, and the offense ran out the clock to preserve a five-point victory.
For the next round of the playoffs, the Eagles will head on the road to take on the defending Class 2 champion King William Cavaliers, who blew out the Bruton Panthers 49-7 in their first-round game on Thursday.
“We’ve got to be solid. We’ve really got to come out throwing the football,” said Walton. “We know what we’re going up against.”
