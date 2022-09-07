Greensville County High School football fans smiled after watching their squad improve to 2-0 with a hard-fought 16-14 win over visiting Nottoway Friday night. The win would have never come without significant game-changing contributions from players throughout the roster.
Offensive Player of the Week: Xzavion Walton
Walton had a pair of touchdown receptions waved off due to penalties in the first game of the season against John Marshall. On Friday, his catches in the end zone put points on the scoreboard. The senior GCHS receiver caught a pair of 10-yard touchdown strikes for the Eagles and kept the chains moving with more than 100 yards receiving.
Defensive Player of the Week: Leeland Cifers
Where exactly was Leeland Cifers Friday against Nottoway? "Everywhere" — is how coach Doc Walton described his junior's whereabouts on the stop unit. Cifers wracked up double-digit tackles and gave the Cougars' offense a riddle it couldn't quite solve.
Special Teams Player of the Week: La'Quarion Whitaker
He's only a freshman. Isn't he supposed to be intimidated? The answer is no for La'Quarion Whitaker. The first-year varsity player was a difference maker against Nottoway. Whitaker's booming punts flipped field position for the betterment of his squad.
