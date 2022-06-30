Under sweltering summer heat, four youth baseball teams in three age brackets gathered on Sunday through Wednesday night for the final stages of the Dixie Youth Baseball All-Stars tournament, held at the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s home field, Meherrin River Park.
Sunday’s action at EGRA began with the “minors” class matchup between Emporia and South Hill, with Emporia badly needing a win after taking a 19-14 loss to Brunswick on Saturday night.
Emporia came out of the gates strong, taking a 5-1 lead into the fourth inning before breaking the game wide open in the fourth with three more runs. First baseman Jackson Moore contributed heavily to Emporia’s offensive output, with two hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored along with a walk in his three at-bats.
Three more runs in the fifth gave Emporia an 11-1 victory by mercy rule, as pitcher Mason Temple held down the fort for the home team. Emporia earned a rematch with Brunswick on Monday night at 6 p.m.
“I did expect them to win because I know we’ve got some good bats and we had a really good pitching effort by Mason Temple,” said Emporia Minors team manager Billy Wrenn.
Coach Pitch:
At the same time, across the way at Ray Williams Field, Emporia’s Coach Pitch team fell 14-9 to Brunswick. This was their second loss, after their 15-5 defeat to Brunswick the previous day. This eliminated Emporia from the tournament. However, they did take home a consolation prize in the form of the sportsmanship award.
“O” Zone
Later that night, Emporia’s O-Zone team faced Clarksville at Ray Williams Field, and raced out to a 2-0 lead as pitcher Carter Craighead and catcher Ben Dunn both scored on passed balls.
Clarksville fought back, as shortstop Braydon Shriver doubled home catcher Case Jones to put the visitors on the board. Shriver would later score himself, as would second baseman Garnett Pittard, putting Clarksville in the lead for good.
In the third, Pittard broke the game open by doubling home Shriver and third baseman Bentley Powell to make the score 5-2, and later scored himself for run number six. Emporia put up two runs in the final frame but eventually fell 7-4.
Former NASCAR driver and Emporia resident Elliott Sadler was on hand to witness the games at the EGRA park on Sunday evening. While none of his children were actually on the field playing, Sadler said he was just there to support the young athletes of his hometown.
“My son played the regular season, so we wanna come watch a lot of his teammates, wish them well, and support them as they play All-Stars here at home,” said Sadler. “It’s always fun coming to the parks.”
