Huge crowds, cheerleaders, and the G-Force Marching band. It could only mean one thing -- the return of Greensville County football. It was a happy one for the defending Tri-Rivers District champion Eagles, who won their season opener by a final score of 18-0 over the John Marshall Justices.
The Eagles took their first drive of the season for a touchdown -- a five yard run by Deshawn Moore (although the extra point was missed). The 75-yard drive was keyed by a 50-yard run by Moore on second and 10, plus a costly roughing penalty on John Marshall’s Keion Artis on what would’ve been a third-down stop.
Shortly after Marshall took over, the Eagles forced and recovered a fumble. However, their next drive went to waste. Although they reached the J.M. five-yard line, they failed to convert on fourth down and turned the ball over. Twice on that drive, the Eagles scored a touchdown only to have it overturned by a penalty.
On another drive close to halftime, the Eagles again reached the doorstep of the John Marshall end zone, but failed to score before the gun sounded to end the half. Despite dominating the game offensively and defensively, Greensville only had a six-point lead to show for it.
Finally, on their first possession of the second half, the Eagles broke through for their second touchdown -- again by Moore -- to double the lead to 12-0. Midway through the fourth quarter, Moore clinched the game with his third touchdown run from two yards out.
John Marshall’s offense was ineffective for most of the game, rarely crossing the 50-yard line. More importantly, they rarely got the chance to do anything at all, as the Eagles held onto the ball for the vast majority of the game. In total, John Marshall accumulated a mere eight yards of total offense, three turnovers, and a dismal negative-30 yards rushing.
Moore was the offensive star of the game, rushing for over 100 yards and accounting for all 18 of the Eagles’ points. It was also the starting debut for sophomore quarterback Isaac Parker. Parker takes over for last year’s starter Jayden White, who has transferred to Southampton High School.
In his debut start, Parker completed 8 of 19 for 96 yards and also carried the ball six times for another 29 yards. More than half of Parker’s passing output came from senior wide receiver Xzavion Walton, who caught two passes for 55 yards. Parker left the game midway through the fourth quarter with an injury later revealed to be cramps.
Despite the win, head coach Mario Walton believes that there is still plenty that the Eagles need to improve on in the coming weeks.
“We were sloppy, and we definitely need to get ourselves in better shape,” said Walton. “Physically, we weren’t in shape at all. We were dragging. So we got a lot of work to do.”
In an ironic twist, one of Walton’s assistant coaches -- and Greensville County athletics legend -- Willie Gillus had the dubious honor of watching as his Eagles took down a team coached by his own son, Willie Gillus III, who has been head coach of the Justices since 2020.
The Eagles will host non-district opponent Nottoway High School Friday at 7 p.m. at GCHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.