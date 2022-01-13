In their first home game since the holiday break, the Greensville County Eagles varsity girls’ basketball team held off a late rally to defeat the Franklin Broncos, 40-35. It was a crucial win for head coach Sharon Manning-Randolph’s Eagles after losing the previous two games to Brunswick and Windsor.
“We still got a lot of work to do, but I’m happy for the win,” said coach Manning-Randolph. “We got some key players that’s not playing tonight, but we’re very proud of the young ladies that played tonight. They gutted it out.”
Behind pinpoint shooting and rock-solid defense, the Eagles raced to a 27-15 lead at halftime, and appeared to have the game well in hand by that point. But the Broncos got off to a hot start after halftime, opening the second half with an 8-0 run, holding the Eagles to and narrowing the Eagles' lead to 32-25 by the end of the third quarter.
Towards the end of regulation, the Broncos once again put the pressure on, cutting the Eagles’ lead to four points. But that was as close as Franklin got, as clutch free-throw shooting put the Eagles’ lead out of reach in the final minutes.
“I think we just got too relaxed,” said Manning-Randolph. “I think we thought that the game was over within the first half. I tell them all the time it’s 32 minutes. We’ve gotta play the first half and second half.”
Junior Aaliyah Webb led the way with 23 points for the Eagles, including three three-pointers. Fellow junior Rochelle Sloan also contributed with 11 points.
The win moves the Lady Eagles to 4-2 on the season, with 10 games to play. The varsity and junior varsity boys’ teams were also scheduled to play Franklin on Monday night, but both games were postponed to a later date.
