Illegal games and the places that run them are a scourge to the City of Emporia and Greensville County.
The backroom parlors that offer wall-to-wall illegal games must be shut down immediately.
But those games, usually illegal Video Game Terminals (VGTs), should not be confused with the legal skill games that are the subject of my ongoing litigation against the Commonwealth of Virginia. VGTs are slot machines where the owner of the machine controls the payout. A skill game is different because you cannot set the payout level, and a player can win every time. These illegal gambling halls should not be confused with places that have a few skill games to supplement their income. Think restaurants, bars, convenience stores, and truck stops — full-time retail locations that offer a multitude of goods and services.
Only one year ago, the spread of illegal games was not a problem. Virginia legislated legal skill games and, in return, received $140 million from taxing the machines, a portion of which went directly to each locality. The games were a lifesaver for businesses struggling during the pandemic. Some said if it had not been for skill games, they would have permanently closed their doors.
Then on July 1, 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia decided not to continue regulating skill games. After that, three bad things happened. One, small businesses lost a vital source of revenue and staggered along to make ends meet. Two, the state started missing out on millions of dollars that could have been used for education and other important needs, and three, a mushrooming of illegal games began popping up all across the commonwealth.
This proliferation is detrimental for this area and all of Virginia. I went to court against the state last year because I believed its actions and then its lack of follow-up enforcement of illegal games are harming businesses and the state.
So much goes into a small business making it these days as prices continue to go up, supply chains break down, and staff positions go unfilled. Every dime is important. Legal skill games are one part of helping to keep many small businesses operating.
Naysayers try to lump all the games into the same category, but that is not the case. In fact, the temporary outcome of the lawsuit I filed on behalf of my business and other Virginia small businesses was an injunction that started in December and allowed legal skill games to operate again. This injunction only applies to locations that were previously registered with the state Alcoholic Beverage Authority. To be clear, ALL SKILL GAMES OPERATING TODAY SHOULD HAVE THE YELLOW STICKER THAT WAS ISSUED BY ABC DURING THE TAX AND REGULATION PERIOD THAT ENDED JUNE 30, 2021. IF THEY DON’T HAVE THIS YELLOW STICKER, THEY ARE NOT COVERED BY OUR TEMPORARY INJUNCTION.
I will have my day in court on May 18, and I am optimistic the judge will see how wrongheaded the commonwealth was to end the regulation of the legal skill games again and create a new tax on the machines with revenue going to the state and localities.
I applaud this effort. Regulation would strengthen Virginia businesses and state coffers. It would also stop the spread of illegal VGTs posing of skill games. No skill is involved with these games, and make certain only legal, taxed skill games are being played in these locations.
Communities across the commonwealth are struggling with the escalation of illegal games. We can stop this now by regulating legal skill games and giving law enforcement officials the tools and framework needed to shut down illegal VGTs and other game operators illegally taking advantage of the injunction.
—Hermie Sadler is the VP of Sadler Bros Oil Company and Slip In Food Marts.
