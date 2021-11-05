Emporia, Virginia - Deaconess Elizabeth Wells Mason, was born to the union of the late Benjamin and Emma Parham Wells, Sr. on July 20, 1930 in Jarratt, Virginia.
With her devoted family by her side, Elizabeth peacefully transitioned from earthly labor into the arms of our Heavenly father on Friday, October 29, 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her siblings, Spillman Wells, Willis Wells, Benjamin Well, Jr. Clifford Wells, Rebecca Tyler, Claresa Thomas, Mary Wells, Virginia Wells, Estelle Cunningham and Rosa Brooks.
She leaves to cherish many precious memories: five children: Diane Mason, Loretta Mason and Loriene Mason all of North Chesterfield, Virginia, Albert Mason and Jerome Mason both of East Orange, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Ashli Mason, Monique Mason and Deja Mason all of North Chesterfield, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. of 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Deaconess Mason will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Viewing will resume from 10 AM to 11AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 followed by Homegoing Services at 11 AM with Pastor Anthony Fleming, delivering words of comfort. She will be laid to rest in the Little Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.