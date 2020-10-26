Marie Everett Goodwyn, 91, of Emporia VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her son’s home in St. Petersburg, FL where she spent the last several years of her life. Marie was born on October 31, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph C. Everett and Evelyn Wade Everett; a brother Junius C. Everett, her husband Harold M. Goodwyn and her beloved dog Murphy Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda H. Harrell, of Emporia and her son , Scott D. Householder of St. Petersburg, FLA. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, Wendi H. Simmons (Mark) of Courtland, Brett Harrell of Emporia and Trent D. Howerton of Winston Salem, NC (Jennifer); Her adopted son Perry Lovill of St . Petersburg, Fla..; her sister Audrey E. Vogen and a special son-in-law Michael W. Harrell. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Marie graduated from Greensville County High School where she was voted May Queen and attended Longwood College in Farmville, VA.
Marie was a lifelong member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Emporia where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked several jobs prior to becoming the co owner and operator of Goodwyn’s Gift Shop and Goodwyn’s Gift Barn in Emporia along with her husband.
Marie loved her family and loved being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and later in life she enjoyed going out with her friends to McDonalds and playing bingo.
She was affectionately known to many as Gye Gye.
A viewing will be held at Echols Funeral Home Thursday, October 29th at 6:00 PM. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held Friday, October 30th at 11:00 AM at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are: Roy Wayne Munden; Herman Sadler, Jr.; Billy Harris; Barry Oakley; Carson Saunders; & Jason Slagle.
