Carolyn Faye Jenkins Harris, 79, passed away on October 28, 2021. Faye lived the last several decades of her life in Powhatan, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents Sarah Phillips Jenkins and Leon Humphrey Jenkins of Emporia. She is survived by two children: Lee Harris and his wife, Tina Boling of Midlothian, VA; and Courtney Harris and her husband Dave Forrest of Yorktown, VA. Faye is survived by three grandchildren. Faye will also be missed her extended family, and many special close friends from Powhatan. She was an avid follower of University of Virginia basketball through many seasons. Faye loved living in the countryside, and was devoted to her many animals.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5th at 2:00PM, at Independence United Methodist Church in Greensville County, VA.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Cemetery Fund of the Independence United Methodist Church, 5334 Dry Bread Road, Emporia, VA., 23847, or to the Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center 6137 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, VA., 23139.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.