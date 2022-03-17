Eunice Bernice Crumpler Ferguson, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
She was born in Nash County, NC to the late Ophelia Winbourne Crumpler and Richard Crumpler. She was also predeceased by her husband, James Jefferson Ferguson, seven brothers and sisters and her granddaughter, Nicole Ferguson. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Emporia. She lived most of her adult life in Emporia, then moved in 2015 to Melbourne, Florida.
Eunice is survived by her brother, Tommy Crumpler (Mary Gray); children, Connie Ferguson (Paul), Billy Ferguson (Barbara), Kenny Ferguson (Debbie), Larry Cooley (Frances); grandchildren, Ashley Hawk (Ryan), Lauren Murray (Wesley), Craig Ferguson (Cortney), Adam Ferguson, Aimee Ferguson, Amanda Sawrey (Wayne), Chris Cooley, Cammy Nightlinger (Roger); numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends from Emporia and Melbourne.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida in May, 2022. A graveside service will be held in Emporia at a later date.
