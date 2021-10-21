Mr. Malcolm Lee King, Jr. of Emporia, Virginia passed away peacefully on September 29, 2021 in Greensville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was predeceased in death by his parents Malcom Lee King Sr., and Jessie Harris King; His wife of 56 years, Marjorie Baird King; and his Sister Jean King Scott.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle King Edmonds, and her husband Scott and his grandson, Ryan Scott Edmonds of South Hill, Virginia. He is also survived by his brother-in-law J.E. Baird and wife Cordie or Colonial Heights, Virginia; sister-in-law Catherine Baird Hartley of Charlotte, North Carolina, and sister-in-law Mary Carter Harris Roberts of Freeman, Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews along with a host of close friends who are like family.
Malcolm was born in South Boston Virginia on May 30, 1939 and grew up in Brodnax, Virginia. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956 and then went to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University where he was a member of the Highty-Tighties. He graduated in 1961 with a degree in distributive education. This started his life-long love for all things Virginia Tech! Malcolm was known by most people as “Mack”, “Big Mack”, or “Mack Daddy” by his grandson Ryan. If you were from Brodnax you knew him as Malcolm Lee.
Mack had a wonderful professional career always doing what he loved. He started his career as a teacher in Isle of White County High School and went on to have an extremely successful career in sales at several pallet manufacturing companies throughout Virginia. He was also an adjunct business professor at Southside Virginia Community College in Emporia at night for six years teaching business classes. He ended his professional career working for 26 years as a solicitor for Valley Proteins, Inc.
Mack believed in education and the role it played in transforming people’s lives. He dedicated much of his life in service to Virginia Tech as an active participant in the Alumni Organization and served as President of the Emporia Hokie Club for many years. He was very civically engaged in his community and in the state. He served as the state president for the Virginia Jaycees and was active at the local level. He received a lifetime membership as a Jaycee for his service and leadership.
Mack was a member for over 40 years of the Greensville County Ruritan Club and served as President and was well known for his BBQ chicken fundraiser every May. He was a member of the Emporia Country Club for 47 years and served in various leadership positions including President and Chairman of the Membership Committee.
Mack was the Chairman of the Greensville County Planning Commission for 26 years and was the President of the Virginia Pork Festival for over 25 years and was involved with the festival from the beginning.
Mack loved his family, his friends, and life.
At his request, a Celebration of his life, his family, and his friends will be held on October 30, 2021 from 6PM to 9PM at the South Hill Country Club, 3061 Country Club Road, LaCrosse, VA 23950.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Greensville/Southampton Hokie Club Mack King Scholarship, P.O. Box 741, Emporia, VA 23847 or to The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation in memory of Malcolm L. King, Jr. 109 Campus Drive, Alberta, VA 23821
