Reverend Doctor James Willard Ellis, Sr. was born on October 19,1930 to the late John and Julia Moss Ellis in Halifax County, North Carolina. He was the youngest of 7 children. On Monday July 19, 2021, God called him to his heavenly home at the age of 90.
He leaves cherished memories to: his loving and dedicated wife, Frances of the home, two wonderful sons, James Jr. (Jackie) of Durham, N.C. and Alvin (Ruby) of Raleigh, N.C. Two step-daughters, Tina (Spencer) Fayetteville, NC, Sharon (Terrance) Rocky Mount NC and one stepson, William, Emporia V.A. Seven loving grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of caring nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. One devoted special caretaker, Ms. Emma Powell and Mary Louise Adams.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Red. Ellis will lie in repose from 12 to 5 PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He will lie in state from 12noon to 2 PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 301 W 3rd Street - Weldon, NC 27890; followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM. He will be laid to rest in the Crestview Memorial Cemetery, Roanoke Rapids, NC.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmorturay.com
