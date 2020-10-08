RICHARD ELMO CLARY, 92, Passed away Friday, October,2, 2020 where he was residing at Commonwealth (Leigh Hall) Assisted Living in Norfolk, Va.
Richard was born March 11, 1928 in Brunswick County, VA. He Served our Country in the Army during WWII and he retired from the State of Virginia ABC Board in 1993.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years Louise Woodruff Carter Clary; his parents Richard B. Clary and Ocie Baird Clary; his son Larry Woodruff Carter; brother Wayne Clary and sister Tina Carpenter.
Richard is survived by his loving children Edward Wilson Carter and Linda Louise Carter Sandifer; Brother Woody Clary and sisters Elsie Chambliss, Betty Jones and Martha Ann Brewer Hitchcock.
Grandchildren Julie Carter Roberge Secura, Monica Sandifer Hart, Brian Eugene Sandifer, Andrea Carter Boutelle, Brandon Edward Carter and Cathy Sandifer Geddings.
Great-Grandchildren Daniellle Alexis Hart, Erica Lynn Hart, Ian Riley Sandifer, Ashley Lynne Sandifer, Mark Alton Boutelle, Blake Edward Carter and Cole Andrew Carter.
The family will receive friends at Echols Funeral Home in the Chapel on Friday October 9, for the service at 1:00pm, following the service he will be interned at Emporia Cemetery on Brunswick Ave., Emporia, VA.
Many thanks to the staff at Leigh Hall for the loving care that was given while he was resident in their care.
Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
