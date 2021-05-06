Andra Cordlia Tucker, was called home from labor to reward on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
“Sister”, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was the daughter of the late Lee Andrew Tucker Sr. and Mary Helen Tucker.
Survivors include: two sons, Pierre Jr. and Andre`; her brother, Lorenzo Garrett (Charmaine) of West Baltimore, Maryland; two uncles and six aunts: Melvin Tucker (Marie) of Emporia, Virginia, Clinton Tucker (Mary) of Huntington, New York, Susie Hite and Esther Scott both of Richmond, Virginia, Maggie Wright, Lucy Davis and Alice Moore (Eddie) all of Emporia, Virginia, Almeda Roberts of Staten Island, New York; a loving and best friend of more than 20 years, Cynthia Taylor of Richmond, Virginia.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Tucker will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Robinson Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
