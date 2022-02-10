Hattie Marie Adams, age 80, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Sunday, February 6, 2022, while in the care of Envoy of Lawrenceville Nursing & Rehabilitation Ceter.
Hattie began her journey through life on Tuesday, September 2, 1941 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentage of the late Luther Adams and Hattie Owens.
Survivors include: her loving children, Moses Junior Adams (Vivian) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Susan A. Adams Smith of Emporia, Virginia, Calvin Derwin Adams of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina and Sharon Maria Adams of Emporia, Virginia; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Alma Beatrice Adams Irby of Richmond, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. Has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Ms. Adams will lie in repose from 2 to 6 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Adams Cemetery, Emporia, Virginia.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
