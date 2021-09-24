Mr. Franklin Eugene Epps, age 82, of Emporia, Virginia, departed this earthly life on Sunday, September 19, 2021; while in the care of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond, Virginia.
Franklin was born on September 4, 1939 in Emporia, Virginia to the parentage of the late James Epps and Virginia Forbes Epps.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: his loving wife, Santiaga (Santie) Epps, devoted children: Bridgett Epps Newsome (Michael), Denise Harlin (Travis), Maria “Francie” Epps Charity (Phyl), Brandon Epps (Natasha); stepsons Argie Gasalao (Joy) and GB Michael Gasalao; grandchildren Desir’?’’?’e and Dominique Charity, Bria and Britne Newsome, Noah and Nola Epps, Amia Sullivan, Travis, Jordan and Xavier Harlin; one great-grandchild, Legend Kyng Malachi Chatman; siblings Barbara E. Gravely, Betty L. Elder, Brenda L. Alston, James Bernard Epps (Lauri), and Dorothy Hayes; eight nieces, ten nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements, where Mr. Epps will lie in repose from 12 to 6 PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021, with the family present for a wake from 5 to 6 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at St. Richards Catholic Church, 117 Laurel Street - Emporia, Virginia. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
