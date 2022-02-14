Elva “Peggy” Byers, 86, of Emporia, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 11, 2022. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful Christian who loved the Lord and her church family.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Byers.
She is survived by two sons, Gregory B. Byers (Pam) and Timothy P. Byers (Melanie); three daughters, Becky Adams (Jimmy), Betsy Short (Richard) and Amy Singletary (Mark); thirteen grandchildren, Adam Byers( Kelly), Andrew and Emily Byers, Jamie Byers (Shauna), Kimberly Looney (Craig), Michael Byers, Blake Turner (Ashlee) Ryan Short (Paula), Alex Short (Megan), Nick Short (Blaire), Allison Short, Layne Morrison (Zach) and Holly Singletary; four great-grandchildren, Lida Blaise Byers, Bryce Turner, Mary Katherine Short, Lance Short; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; a very special aunt and dear friends.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia where the funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 14, 2022. Entombment will follow at Greensville Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace Community Fellowship 8014 Little Lowground Rd Emporia, VA 23847. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
