Mr. Donald Lee Newsome, 78, of Emporia, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was the son of the late Salem Irvin Newsome and Lucy Williams Newsome. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Newsome and six of his brothers, William Irvin Newsome, George Albert Newsome, Oliver Eugene Newsome, John Newsome, Robert Newsome, Calvin “Spot” Newsome and his beloved canine companions, “Katie,” “Champ” and “Zoey.”
Mr. Newsome was a long-time building contractor in Emporia and the surrounding area. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam Era and was a member of Zion Baptist Church where he served as deacon.
Donald Lee is survived by his wife, Marion Johnson Newsome; three sons, Donald Lee Newsome, Jr. (Sandra), Donald Wayne Newsome (Jill) and William Salem Newsome (Lisa); grandchildren, Melissa Baird (Joey), Donald Lee Newsome, III, Trace Newsome, Taylor Newsome and Grayson Newsome; great-grandchildren, Noah Newsome, Weston Baird, Parker Baird, Grace Baird and Jordan Baird; three brothers, Richard Newsome (Starla), Frankie Newsome (Linda) and James “Boo-Boo” Newsome (Ruth) and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the graveside committal service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.
