Mrs. Cornelia Bernice Tucker Walker, age 97, of Richmond, Virginia, answered the Master’s call from earthly labor unto sweet eternal rest on Monday, February 8, 2021; while in the care of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospital, Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Cornelia was born on Thursday, October 11, 1923 in Greensville County, Virginia to the parentge of the late James E. Tucker and Lelia Williams Tucker.
Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of: her daughter, Julie Mae Hill Thomas of Emporia, Virginia; son, Belma Lee Tucker (Jannette) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; grand-children, Warren Kelvin Thomas and Veronica Thomas Powell (Shawn) of Emporia, Virginia and Lawrence Randolph Thomas Jr. of Pleasant Hill, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Yvonne Lee, Isaiah Spence, Courtney Thomas, Raven Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Harrison Carroll and Morgan Dailey; great-great grand-children, Jakori Thomas, Jahri Thomas and Jade Thomas. Bernice also leaves to cherish memories two brothers, James Melvin Tucker (Alice) and Clinton Cardell Tucker (Mary); four sisters, Susie Elizabeth Hite, Maggie Lee Wright, Alice Theodora Moore (Eddie) and Lelia Odell Davis; two deeply devoted and loyal friends, nephew Hayes Lowell Tillar and Catherine Barkley and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangement, where Mrs. Walker will lie in repose from Noon to 4 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Robinson Family Cemetery ( Antioch Baptist Church) Skippers, Virginia; with Pastor Corey L. Lee, giving words of comfort.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
