Emporia, Va. —James Hicks, Sr., began his earthly life on Saturday, September 12, 1936 in Greensville County, Virginia.
He was born to the parentage of the late Thomas and Harriett Bertha Hicks.
On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, while in the care of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia, Virginia, James entered sweet eternal rest.
Survivors include: four sons, Dennis Hicks (Elvin), Melvin Hicks, Randal Hicks and Ricky Hicks; two daughters, Patricia Hicks (Terry) and Terri Epps; three sisters, Dorothy Hicks, Ollie Hicks and Carolyn H. Carter (Solomon); three brothers, Roberts Hicks, John Hicks and Waverly Hicks (Emma); one daughter-in-law, Annette Hicks; five sisters-in-law, Iris Hicks, Betty Hicks, Ellen Clayton and Ann Smith; a special family friend, Geraldine Walton; three generations of grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery - Pine Log Road - Emporia, VA with Pastor Timothy J. Walker, Sr., delivering words of comfort.
Knox-High Mortuary, Inc. - 568 Halifax Street - Emporia, Virginia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be registered via: www.knoxhighmortuary.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.